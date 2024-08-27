Traffic regulations for Nabanna Abhijan tomorrow

Following the Nabanna Abhijan called by the students’ body of Paschim Banga Chatra Samaj, the Howrah Police Commissionerate announced restriction of goods vehicles, autos and totos in numerous routes in the adjoining areas of Howrah.

The restrictions, as per the notification, are to be in place from 4 am to 8 pm tomorrow. According to the police, all kinds of good vehicles are to be restricted in the neighbouring city of Howrah and Kolkata tomorrow except those carrying essential articles like LPG, vegetables, fruits or milk and son. Even in similar restrictions of GCVs have been declared in areas including Vidyasagar Setu and its ramps, Kidderpore Road, Taratala Road, D H Road, Circular Garden Reach Road, Garden Reach Road , Hide Road, Coal Berth Road, Remount Road, all other feeder roads connecting these major roads and Western part of Kolkata including Kolkata Dock, Port system, J L Nehru Road, R R Avenue, Red Road, New Road, Dufferin Road, Mayo Road, Outram Road, Kidderpore Road, Hospital Road, Lovers Lane, Queensway, Casuarina Avenue, Cathedral Road, AJC Bose Road, S N Banerjee Road, Old Court House Street, Council House Street, Kingsway, St. Georges Gate Road, Strand Road, M G Road, Strand Bank Road, K K Tagore Street, Kalakar Street, Brabourne Road and Howrah Bridge. Restrictions would also be imposed on Kolkata-bound vehicles from various points of Howrah.

As informed by sources in the state transport department, services of intra-city buses of the West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) are also anticipated to get disrupted following the protest. Apart from this, buses of the state government could also be diverted through various points in Kolkata as per the instructions from the police. Considering the situation, the state transport department has decided to activate a control room.

