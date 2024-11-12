Traders, handicrafts bodies demand holding Poush Mela

The Bolpur Byabasayi Samity and Kabiguru handicrafts Development Samity have jointly submitted a memorandum to the acting vice-chancellor of Visva-Bharati University (VBU), seeking to hold Poush Mela this year in the Purba Pally Ground in Santiniketan.

Poush Mela used to be jointly organised by the Santiniketan Trust and Visva-Bharati University. Last time the Poush Mela was held at the Purba Pally Ground was in 2019.

However, the district administration with the help of Bolpur Municipality has been organising an alternative Poush Mela at the Purba Pally on the directives of the state government.

Advertisement

Poush Mela and the Basanta Utsav are two of the biggest cultural festivals of Santiniketan and attracts several thousands from all over the country and abroad.

In fact, both Poush Mela and Basanta Utsav played a key role on boosting tourism in Santiniketan. Several hotels, resorts and homestays have come up in Bolpur to accommodate the tourists during these two festival periods.

Subrata Bhakat of Byabasayi Samity said that the administration should call a meeting soon with all the stakeholders for organising the Poush Mela in Purba Pally Ground.

Aminul Huda, secretary of the handicrafts samity said that the sentiments of Bengalis are associated with the Poush Mela, the VBU and the Santiniketan Trust should come forward to hold the Poush Mela as the time is limited.

“The economy of rural Bengal is directly linked with Poush Mela and people from all over the globe visit during this time,” he added.

Professor Binoy Kumar Soren, acting vice-chancellor of Visva-Bharati University said that he has already received a memorandum and has forwarded it to the higher authority. The apex committee meeting will be held soon and a final decision will be taken.