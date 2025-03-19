Swift action in Rs 80 lakh loot case renews traders’ faith in police: Kapoor

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor, who happens to be a local trader, has lauded the Delhi Police for promptly solving the Rs 80 lakh robbery case of Haidarquli, Fatehpuri in Old Delhi.

He said the swift action of the cops within hours of the robbery has reassured the traders about credentials of the law enforcement agency.

Kapoor said Old Delhi being the center of wholesale trade, Tuesday’s robbery had left the traders in a shock. However, the prompt action of the police reassured the business community about police action and their security.

Taking to social media platform X, Kapoor thanked the LG and the Delhi Police Commissioner. “Heartiest Congratulations to LG Delhi, CPDelhi, DCP North Delhi, and other officials including SHO P.S. Lahori Gate for Solving Rs 80 lacs Loot at Haider Quli, Fatehpuri in less than 20 hours,” he wrote.

A joint team of Lahori Gate, Kotwali, and other police stations in North Delhi managed to apprehend the accused and recover the stolen amount within a few hours of the commission of the crime.

According to the Delhi BJP spokesperson, in the past, whenever a robbery or theft occurred in the Fatehpuri-Khari Baoli area, the Lahori Gate Police invariably ensured swift recovery, which boosts traders’ confidence.