Tourism sector plans to train drivers for a pleasant ride

The Enterprising Travel Agents’ Association (ETAA) has proposed to train drivers, who will receive guests at the airports and railway stations.

Koushik Banerjee, chapter chairman and director of ETAA, said, “With the inflow of tourists going up, it is necessary to train the drivers, who will receive the guests at the airport. The first impression is the best impression and we have proposed to train drivers so that they can behave with the tourists gently and cordially,” he said.

ETAA has taken up with the state transport department so that specially designed commercial vehicles may be allowed to take wheelchair-bound tourists to various destinations. “We have taken up the matter with the state government. There are many wheelchair-bound persons, who want to visit tourist spots. So far, they face enormously difficulty in visiting the places. If the state government allows specially designed vehicles then the wheelchair will be accommodated inside the vehicle,” Mr Banerjee maintained.

ETAA organized a function in the city recently, where 35 women entrepreneurs, engaged in the tourism sector were felicitated. A total of 72 tour operators and travel agents took part in the function.

ETAA has opened a wing exclusively for women where workshops, interactive sessions, seminars, and presentations will be held. “Tourism is one of the world’s fastest growing industries, creating abundant opportunities for entrepreneurship. However, women remain underrepresented as tourism business owners and operators. Our workshop shall aim to remove barriers and equip women with the tools to launch and grow successful tourism enterprises,” Mr Banerjee said.