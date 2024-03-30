TMC women’s wing to launch door-to-door outreach

The finance minister, Chandrima Bhattacharya and LS MP Mala Roy led a meeting where the decision was taken to reach out to every household, booth-wise and deliver a special kit to the female member of the house.

Besides, an envelope will be given highlighting Didi’s decision to increase Lakshmir Bhandar amount. A special pamphlet will also be given, which will have three common elements, 8 questions highlighting how BJP ‘zamindars’ are Bangla virodhi (anti-Bengal) and seeking people’s opinion on it.

Party insiders said that how the zamindars (BJP) have deprived Bengal of its dues and how Didi (chief minister Mamata Banerjee) is working tirelessly for people’s welfare through pro-people schemes.

Advertisement

Besides this, in the 12 LS seats, where women candidates have been fielded by Trinamul Congress, a special focus will be given by the women wing, with a series of public meetings and small meetings in pockets.

Chandrima Bhattacharya, said, “Our chief minister Mamata Banerjee is not only a woman CM, she has also led many protests. She has also taken many steps which are needed to empower women. She is respected by the women of the state for her pro-women measures and welfare schemes. Women have faith in her and we are not in the business of just using women as vote banks. She has fulfilled all the promises which were mentioned on TMC’s manifesto. We work for the women throughout the year. We have to increase our outreach programme with the women before elections, which is routine.”

She mentioned about the women visiting households, where the member will be carrying party pamphlets announcing what the state has done and what the central government has not done. “These will be given within an envelope. There will also be kormi sabha (worker meetings).