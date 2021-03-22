Buoyed up by the huge crowd which gathered at Moyna and Chandipur, Trinamul Youth Congress president Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday said, “A huge number of people who have gathered here braving the scorching sun, have already taken the decision to re-elect Mamata Banerjee for the third time and make BJP April Fool when they are going to poll on 1 April.”

He was campaigning for Sangram Dolui in Moyna and member of his youth brigade Soham Chatterjee in Chandipur.

Abhishek said: “Midnapore is a land of valour where Iswar Chandra Vidhyasagar was born. People of Midnapore will not support a defector or a traitor as it is the land of freedom fighters such as Khudiram Bose, Satish Samanta, Matangini Hazra and Sushil Dhara who fought against the British rule.

“I congratulate you in advance because you will succeed to free Midnapore of the clutches of any particular family,” he said.

He also assured the booth workers and supporters that they should not be cowed down by Central Forces which, he said, are the “hired goons” of the opposition party.

“ I’ve not kept any schedule on 1 April. I’ll be at your beck and call. If the outsiders and Central Force try to obstruct you form casting vote, you call me, I’ll be present there,” he assured the voters.

Abhishek challenged the Union ministers to organise a meeting in Chandipur where he will discuss development works of Mamata Banerjee in the last 10 years and compare that with development in the last seven years of Modi rule.

He said he is confident of defeating them 10-0 goals.