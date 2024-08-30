TMC students’ wing to hold protests demanding capital punishment for rape

Students belonging to Trinamul Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) will stage protest meetings outside colleges across the state, demanding capital punishment for those involved in the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, earlier this month.

The protest meetings will start at 11 am outside the colleges. The TMCP supporters will gather and hold meetings demanding capital punishment of the alleged rapists and killers.

The women Trinamul Congress supporters will stage demonstration in every block demanding stringent anti-rape laws. Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee, while addressing the TMCP foundation gathering on Mayo Road yesterday had said in view of the present scenario, there should be stringent laws to give capital punishment to the alleged rapists. “This is the only way to stop this heinous crime.

Protest meetings will be held in every block on Saturday between 2 pm and 6 pm with similar demand. “I have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring anti-rape law where the trial and conviction will be done within a stipulated period. This is required in today’s society.”

She had urged the students to counter the fake videos which the BJP is uploading in the social media to create confusion among the people. “It is your responsibility to counter the fake videos which the BJP is deliberately uploading on social media. Do it seriously.”

She also urged the MPs, MLAs, councillors, block presidents and other party functionaries to counter fake videos and fight against the conspirators.