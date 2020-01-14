Trinamul Congress today justified party chairperson Mamata Banerjee’s absence from the Oppositions’ meet in New Delhi held to chalk out the way forward for the anti- Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and NRC protests today. TMC attributed the party supremo’s act against the alleged “nasty politics” being played by the CPI-M and Congress over bandh.

Asked to comment on chief minister Banerjee’s absence from the Oppositions’ meeting called by the Congress president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi today, Partha Chatterjee, the Trinamul Congress general secretary said, “Mamata Banerjee had said earlier that as the CPI-M and Congress were indulging in a nasty politics over bandh and maintaining a double standard in the state, it was not possible for her to ally with them and hence kept herself out of today’s meeting as a mark of protest against their attitude.

“The dual policies of the two parties in Delhi and in the state would be tolerated. She must have been hurt by their dual brand of politics. We will continue our stir against the CAA-NRC and NPR under the leadership of chief minister Banerjee”. Earlier on 9 January in a special session convened to pass the SC, ST amendment Bill in state Assembly, chief minister Mamata Banerjee, while delivering her speech on the Bill, attacked both the CPI-M and the Congress over the violence in the bandh held on 8 January in protest against the CAA-NRC-NPR along with other issues of public interest.

She said both the CPI-M and Congress were “fishing in troubled waters” and were indulging-in “dirty game” over the bandh. “The way the two parties were indulging in nasty politics over bandh, where stray violence and vandalism occurred, and maintaining a double standard in Delhi and in the state, it was not possible for me to ally with your brand of politics. I am constrained to say that I will not be going to attend the Opposition’s meeting scheduled on 13 January in Delhi. I’m tendering my apology for not being able to attend the meeting where I was the only one who urged to organise such an Opposition meeting against CAA-NRC-NPR”, she said.