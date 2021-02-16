BJP state president in West Bengal Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday alleged a conspiracy at play among CPIM, Congress and TMC after Left Front youth worker Maidul Islam Midya died.

Midya an activist of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), a CPI-M youth wing, was critically injured during the Left Front March to the secretariat on February 11. He was admitted to a private hospital where he died this morning.

According to Ghosh, the ruling TMC allowed CPIM and Congress to take to the streets every now and then to give them political leverage.

He also said that the family members of deceased Left and Congress workers were given jobs if they died during clashes with police, while more than 130 dead BJP workers didn’t receive anything from the state government.

“A death is very unfortunate. In politics, movements, rallies, violence are not new. 135 of our workers have been killed. But no one talked about jobs for their family members. Our party took their responsibilities,” Ghosh said.

“These movements [by CPIM and Congress] are being manufactured. Someone else is enjoying the profit. There’s a conspiracy behind it. They are allowing CPIM and Congress to do such movements and then promoting them by offering jobs to a family member of the deceased.

“I don’t know if family members of even dead TMC workers got government jobs. This is politics of providing saline [to CPIM and Congress]. This is evident by the way Mamata Banerjee spoke. Earlier, hundreds of political workers died, we never saw her expressing grief. No we may even see TMC making alliance with CPIM and Congress,” the Medinipur MP added.

31-year-old Midya, a resident of Bankura, was an auto driver by profession.

An FIR was registered with Shakespeare Sarani police station in the city in connection with the death, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

The chief minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the death and said her government is ready to provide a job and financial support to the bereaved family.

“I do not support any death. Every death is unfortunate. I have come to know that even his (Midda”s) family members were not informed where he was admitted. No police complaint was made in this connection,” said an agitated Banerjee after a reporter sought to know her reaction.

Echoing her TMC colleagues, she asserted that it should be ascertained whether Midda had any health issues.

“I have spoken to the Soumen Mitra (Kolkata Police Commissioner). The police kept a watch on the post mortem. But the custom is that the hospital or nursing home must complain to the local police station in such a case. But in this instance nothing of that sort was done,” she said.

“Even the family members have said that they came to know (about Midda”s condition) only on February 13. What were they doing for two days (since Feb 11)? Whether he had any renal problems or not also needs to be checked,” she said.

Midya’s wife has said that she will accept Banerjee”s job offer. “We have three daughters and a widowed mother to look after,” she said.