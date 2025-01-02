TMC leader Arabul attacked in Bhangar

Former TMC MLA Arabul Islam was allegedly attacked while hoisting the party flag on Trinamul Congress’ foundation day on Wednesday.

Stones were reportedly thrown at his car, damaging parts of it, as he faced an assault while returning. The incident created tension in the Polerhat police station area of South 24-Parganas on the first day of the year, prompting police intervention to restore order.

Advertisement

TMC MLA Saokat Molla blamed Arabul for the incident, accusing him of attempting to hoist the flag for a second time after it had already been done earlier. Reports suggest that Arabul was heading to a location in Bhangar on Wednesday morning to hoist the party flag on the foundation day. However, this triggered a dispute between two factions of TMC, supporters of Arabul and followers of Saokat Molla, the MLA from Canning East and TMC observer for Bhangar. Saokat’s supporters alleged that Arabul’s followers assaulted them, which led to retaliation against Arabul’s car. Stones were thrown at the vehicle, shattering its rear windshield. The situation escalated further as both groups clashed and blocked the road. Police arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control. Arabul, however, declined to comment on the incident, saying, “Today is the party’s foundation day. I won’t say anything about this. Let people do what they want. I am the convener of the area. No outsider will be allowed here for causing any hindrances to stop TMC activities.”

Advertisement

Even as he walked toward his car, some TMC workers continued to protest, prompting police to intervene. Arabul Islam, once a dominant figure in Bhangar politics, had faced controversies after the TMC came to power in 2011. In one incident, he was accused of throwing a plastic jug at geography teacher Debjani Dey during an argument at Bhangar College, injuring her. Fourteen years later, Arabul is facing a different situation. After recently securing bail in a criminal case, he found himself embroiled in disputes with Saokat Molla. Notably, upon his release, Arabul discovered that his allocated office space in the panchayat samiti was no longer available. Later, the Calcutta High Court allowed him to visit the panchayat office twice a week. It is Saokat, who currently holds control over TMC politics in Bhangar.

Commenting on the attack on Arabul’s car, Saokat stated, “Party flags were being hoisted in 13 regions of Bhangar constituency, and warm clothes were being distributed to the poor by booth committee leaders. I heard the flag had already been hoisted at one location, yet he (Arabul) went there again to do it.” He further added, “At the moment, he does not hold any position in the party. I don’t know why he tried to create unrest. I will inform TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee about this matter. There is no factional feud in TMC at Bhangar.”

Trinamul Congress spokesman Kunal Ghosh said this is an isolated incident. “TMC today observed party foundation day amid huge enthusiasm. If any untoward incident happens, the party will take action,” he said.