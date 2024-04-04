TMC launches mini-series ahead of LS polls

In a bid to engage with young voters and digital audiences through a creative medium, the Trinamul Congress on Tuesday launched a mini-series ahead of Lok Sabha polls, depicting many fake promises of the BJP.

The series also delves into the step-motherly attitude of the BJP towards Bengal after the state rejected the party in multiple elections. Through each of its episodes, the series will focus on the different issues faced by the people of Bengal due to the BJP’s constant attacks on Bengal. This will demonstrate why Bengal rejects Modi and his anti-Bengal policies.

Set in Delhi, the first episode of ‘Jumlababa’ shows how fed up the people are after repeated torture and lies by the BJP government at the Centre. While people continue to suffer and protest on issues such as an increase in prices of cooking gas, inflation, and CAA-NRC, the Modi-led BJP government is evading questions instead of addressing issues. When people finally get tired and demand answers, Mr Modi runs away.

Advertisement