TMC demands probe into stock market upheavals

A fresh complaint was filed by Rajya Sabha Trinamul Congress MP Saket Gokhale demanding investigation into statements made by PM Narendra Modi and & Amit Shah on stock markets today.

TMC was also the first party to raise the issue of stock market manipulation through exit polls by filing a complaint with SEBI on 5 June.

Today, a second complaint was filed today on behalf of the TMC by Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale in the matter related to stock market manipulation on 3 and 4 June. This follows the complaint filed on 5 June, where Saket Gokhale first raised the issue of stock market manipulation through exit polls.

Advertisement

The new complaint seeks a probe into statements made by PM Modi and Union home minister Shah asking people to invest in stock markets hinting at election results. The complaint also seeks a probe into determining whether entities related to Modi, Shah, and/or the BJP made substantial profit/gains during the stock market volatility on 3-4 June.

MP Gokhale wrote on his X handle: “I’ve filed a new 2nd complaint with SEBI regarding stock market manipulation specifically demanding an investigation into statements made by PM Modi & HM Shah asking people to invest in stocks hinting at election results.

These statements by Modi & Shah constitute illegal investment advice under the SEBI (Investment Advisers) Regulations, 2013.

Further, I’ve also asked SEBI to investigate whether any entities linked to Modi, Shah, or BJP made substantial gains/profits during the stock market volatility on 3rd and 4th June.

Indian investors are reported to have lost over ₹30 lakh crore on the back of statements made by Modi & Shah as well as due to rigged exit polls.

PM Modi & BJP do not run a brute-majority government anymore. Along with SEBI action, this matter will also be taken up in Parliament if required.

There was something very rotten about stock market fluctuations on 3rd & 4th Jun after rigged exit polls. The statements by Modi & Shah also contributed to losses of investors.

This scam WILL be probed until the truth is out.”