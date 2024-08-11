TMC condemns doc death, hits out at BJP’s Malviya

The ruling Trinamul Congress leaders and the party, in the wake of the protests, issued condemnation of the incident at R G Kar Hospital and even mentioned the steps taken by the state government in this regard.

Trinamul Congress spokesperson Riju Dutta condemning the heinous crime at the state-run hospital listed measures the govt has taken after the crime came to light.

He mentioned: “In the meantime, steps taken –

1. CM spoke to the Family of the Victim.

2. CP Kolkata personally overseeing the investigation

3. FIR filed in Tala PS under sections of Rape & Murder

4. Post Mortem done with Video Recording

5. 11 Member Enquiry Committee formed including HOD’s, PGT’s & Interns from various departments

6. Principal Secretary (Health) visited RGKar & overseeing the matter

7. Kolkata Police ARRESTS “Sanjay Ray” for the heinous crime

8. Investigation Ongoing

The spokesperson hit out at BJP’s Amit Malviya for his reaction on social media.

“BREAKING!

Father of The Victim of #RGKar Murder Case…here clearly states that he has complete faith in CM @MamataOfficial for justice!

He also states that the opposition parties are trying to politicise the issue, but we are not allowing it…

Now, to, @BJP4India @BJP4Bengal @amitmalviya

STOP your Vulture Politics over Dead Bodies.

STOP politicising a heinous crime to garner some mileage to recover from your political bankruptcy disregarding the wishes of the victim’s family

STOP lecturing @AITCofficial, when BJP has become a breeding ground for Molesters & Rapists.

Last but not least, a rapist recruiter & serial molester like Malviya should keep his mouth shut!

Justice will be swift & Exemplary Punishment will be Given!”

The spokesperson in another set of posts on X wrote: “Mamata Banerjee, as always performs her duty and Raj Dharma, unlike non-biological PM Modi who is on borrowed time.

Hon’ble CM ensured that administration takes swift action unlike Modi who turned a blind-eye when wrestlers were fighting for justice against a sexual predator from your Party. You too have a similar reputation.

The reality is Modi has turned the BJP into a breeding ground for sexual predators like you. Disgusting!”

Trinamul leader Kunal Ghosh also commenting on the incident said, “What happened at RG Kar is condemnable. Administration has taken swift action and is still investigating the matter in detail. The chief minister too is looking into the matter from the front. Having said that, the party of rapists and alleged sexual predators like Amit Malviya, who led to Hathras, Unnao, wrestlers molestation, and supported Bilkis rapists, should be the last one to open their mouths.”

Dr Santanu Sen, former Trinamul MP said, “What happened at R G Kar Medical College is absolutely condemnable. However, the administration has taken swift action and continues to investigate the matter. Meanwhile, the likes of BJP and Amit Malviya should be ashamed before lecturing. Amit Malviya himself is the one who sides with rapists. BJP supports rapists over our wrestlers Betis and today this BJP is lecturing?”