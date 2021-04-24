The Trinamul Congress cancelled two meetings scheduled to be addressed by party leader Abhisekh Banerjee in South Dinajpur today, the final day of campaigning for the seventh phase of the Assembly elections.

On the other hand, the BJP went ahead with five meetings in South Dinajpur in the presence of BJP state president Dilip Ghosh today.

Though the gathering of supporters was limited in all the meetings, it was seen that they did not follow the social distancing norm. Due to recent surge in cases of Covid-19, the election commission of India has shortened the campaign period while it has imposed restrictions on road shows, rallies and huge gatherings during election campaigns. South Dinajpur will vote on 26 April for the six Assembly seats.

The TMC was scheduled to organise two big rallies at Kushmandi and Kumarganj in the district today and all the preparations were done, party leaders said.

“Youth Trinamul Congress president Abhishek Banerjee was supposed to address the meetings, but the party cancelled both the meetings in the last minute,” a party source said.