TMC Bijoya Sammelani binds common people

Trinamul Congress through the Bijoya Sammelani programmes quietly but very successfully completed its drive to build contacts with people.

The Bijoya Sammelani programmes are being held across the state at all the 294 Assembly constituencies. Local leaders, along with senior leaders and important personalities of the respective areas were invited to attend. This is a unique way to develop mass contact.

The success of the programmes reveal a strong organisational base of the party. In all the programmes the turnout of common people was impressive. The programmes were held in absence of the national general secretary of the party Abhishek Banerjee, who could not attend the functions on medical grounds. In Diamond Harbour, which is the constituency of Mr Banerjee, Bijoya Sammelani programme was held successfully by the local leaders. Mr Banerjee, before leaving abroad for his eye treatment, had distributed puja gifts among the people of the constituency.

Political experts said Trinamul Congress had used the time between Durga Puja and Kali Puja to build contacts with people. There will be a by-election in six Assembly seats on 13 November. These seats fell vacant after the MLAs of these seats became MPs in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

By-elections will be held in Medinipur, Sitai, Madarihat, Haroa, Taldangra and Naihati. The MLA of Haroa Hazi Nurul Islam had resigned to contest in Lok Sabha election from Basirhat. He defeated Rekha Patra of BJP by over 4 lakh votes. He died some months ago. By election in Basirhat Lok Sabha seat will be announced later.

Except Madarihat which is under BJP’s control, Trinamul Congress had MLAs in the remaining five seats.

Political experts said the BJP has no organisation in the five seats and is likely to be defeated by Trinamul candidates. The Left’s poor state was revealed when it collaborated with CPIML (Liberation) to field candidates in Naihati. RSP and Forward Bloc have fielded candidates in Sitai and Madarihat. The deposit of the Left Front candidates is likely to be forfeited in the by-election and the party candidates will come as distant third, said experts.