TMC worker shot dead in Belgharia

Tension flared up in Belgharia after a Trinamul Congress (TMC) worker was shot dead point-blank late on Tuesday night. Police said that the deceased, identified as Rehan Khan (aged between 30 and 35). The victim was reportedly a close aide of local TMC councillor Debjani Mukherjee. The incident took place in front of the party office in ward 35, triggering unrest in the area.

According to local sources, miscreants targeted Rehan late at night, leaving him grievously injured. Shockingly, his body remained at the spot throughout the night. On Wednesday morning, he was rushed to Sagar Dutta Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The murder has sent shockwaves through political circles. The Barrackpore Police Commissionerate has launched a manhunt for the attackers. Police are probing whether the killing was linked to business disputes, personal enmity, or political rivalry. Eyewitnesses described a disturbing scene. “In the morning, we saw his body being taken away in a toto to the hospital. There was a visible hole at the back of his head. It seemed like a gunshot wound,” said a local resident. A police officer involved in the investigation stated: “He was sitting at the place talking. We even found a liquor bottle at the spot, suggesting he might have been drinking. His family informed us that they spoke to him between 11.30 p.m. and midnight. His body was recovered around 5.30 a.m. We are trying to identify who was present at the time and who might be responsible.”

As political and security concerns escalate in Belgharia, police continue their probe into the brutal killing.

