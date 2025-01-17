Tilted building: Mayor visits mishap site

Assuring all help to the residents of the tilted building at Baghajatin, mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation Firhad Hakim alleged that disaster had been brought by usage of wrong methodology for lifting the building.

The mayor visited the spot of the tilted building at Baghajatin today and claimed that the mishap was caused due to the deployment of technology generally used for lifting vehicles in elevating the structure. Mr Hakim also informed about chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s instructions to stand by the affected residents of the building.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the civic body is carrying out the demolition works at the affected site and has roped in experts from Jadavpur University. During his visit along with the local councillor, Mitali Banerjee, the mayor alleged that the building was constructed without even the necessary soil testing process. According to the mayor, during the Left regime, the colony areas did not obtain any building plans for construction. The constructions would be done by forming committees and there was no system of online application. The documents would be maintained in files. As informed by Mr Hakim, the files pertaining to the particular building have not been found so far.

Advertisement

The promoter of Baghajatin’s tilted building has been arrested by the police from Bakkhali, South 24-Parganas today.

Police sources said that Subhas Roy, who was at large since the incident at Vidyasagar colony of Baghajatin went into hiding at a resort in Bakkhali. Acting on a tip-off, the police of Sunderbans district conducted a raid and arrested him from a resort named Apanjan.