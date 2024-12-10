Theater festival in Siliguri

Theater Festival 2024 will be held in Siliguri from 13-17 December, mayor Gautam Deb announced on Monday. Organised by the North Bengal Cultural Council, the festival aims to promote theatre and celebrate Siliguri’s identity as a cultural hub. Renowned groups like Naihati Bratyajan Production, Malda Theatre Platform, and Rangakarmee Kolkata will perform, promising diverse and engaging productions. The organisers hope the festival will further ignite public interest in this timeless art form.

Weapons exhibition: To mark its Diamond Jubilee, the Border Security Force (BSF) Jalpaiguri Sector organised a weapons and canine exhibition at A B P Club Ground, Jalpaiguri, on Monday. Led by DIG Brigadier Rajiv Gautam, the event included a documentary showcasing BSF’s role in securing India’s borders and fulfilling its motto, Jeewan Paryant Kartavya. BSF officers also guided students on recruitment processes, drawing enthusiastic participation.

Smuggler nabbed: Alert troops of 176 Battalion BSF, North Bengal Frontier, apprehended an Indian smuggler, Md Tohiroudin of Murikhawa village, Darjeeling yesterday, while attempting to cross the border illegally. He was caught returning from Bangladesh after delivering cattle and handed over to Phansidewa police for further investigation. Md Tohiroudin was previously involved in trans-border crimes, with a case registered against him in October 2022 for threatening BSF personnel.

Advertisement