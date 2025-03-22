SMC mandates Bengali signboards from Poila Boishakh

The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has issued a notification requiring all signboards, billboards, banners, and hoardings for business establishments and other purposes in Siliguri to be written in Bengali.

The new rule will come into effect from Poila Boishakh, the first day of the Bengali calendar.

Speaking to reporters, Siliguri mayor Goutam Deb emphasised that the decision was made to honour Bengali, which has been recognised as a “Dhrupadi Bhasha” (classical language). He clarified: “We are requesting the people of Siliguri to write signboards in Bengali from Poila Boishakh as a mark of respect for the language. This does not mean we are disregarding other languages. We deeply respect all languages, as Siliguri is home to a multilingual population and is celebrated as the ‘City of Diversity’.”

The SMC has also planned elaborate celebrations for Poila Boishakh, showcasing the state’s song written by Rabindranath Tagore. Mayor Deb has already held meetings with various organisations, authorities, and students to ensure the day is marked with cultural pride and enthusiasm.

This move underscores the SMC’s commitment to promoting Bengali culture while maintaining the city’s diverse and inclusive identity.