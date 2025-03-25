Siliguri chokes on smoke, mayor blames it forest fires

Every spring Siliguri city finds itself shrouded in smoke at night as dry leaves ignite forest fires in the Baikunthpur and Gazoldoba areas. However, a section of people blame the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC), citing occasional fires at its dumping ground.

Addressing the issue, Mayor Goutam Deb today clarified that the dense smoke engulfing the city originates from forest fires, not the SMC dumping ground. “The smoke from burning dry leaves in forests affects people’s eyes because it is carried into the city by winds from the north. On the other hand, smoke from the dumping ground does not cause such irritation,” he claimed.

The mayor accused certain groups of deliberately misleading the public. “A section is desperately trying to blame us for the smoke. We have already spoken to the forest department, and officials are making efforts to control these fires, which occur naturally or accidentally,” he stated.

Mr Deb pointed out that some villagers deliberately set dry leaves on fire to collect fodder for their cattle, while tourists — sometimes intentionally, sometimes carelessly — contribute to the problem by throwing burning cigarette butts. “Necessary preventive measures are being taken seriously, but some people are spreading false information to tarnish the image of the corporation,” he alleged.

As public concern over the smoke grows, mayor Deb used the opportunity to highlight the SMC’s ongoing efforts to modernise its century-old dumping ground. The corporation has already cleared one-third of the site by spending Rs 18 crore, with a solid waste management (SWM) project currently underway in collaboration with a private company.

“We have taken several measures after coming to power. A boundary wall, warehouses, garbage-carrying vehicle washing sheds, and surveillance watchtowers have been built. We have deployed 12 security guards on a rotational 24-hour basis and set up two guard rooms. Additionally, 25 CCTV cameras have been Installed for monitoring, and an automated drop gate system will be introduced to prevent unauthorized dumping from outside areas,” the mayor detailed.

To curb fire incidents, the SMC has implemented sprinkler-based watering and chemical treatments. Dry waste disposal is restricted, and three deep tube wells will soon be installed as an alternative water source. “Two police posts will also be set up to ensure strict vigilance,” Mr Deb added.

The mayor made it clear that SMC will not permit waste dumping by other organisations, including central government units or neighbouring Gram Panchayats. “Some people have approached me with requests, but we have asked them to make their own waste management arrangements,” he asserted.

The 28-acre dumping ground has also faced encroachment problems. However, the Mayor revealed a plan to repurpose part of the land. “We will earmark a suitable plot for a rose and tulip garden. Additionally, we plan to set up a ‘Peace Haven’ to accommodate up to four bodies,” he announced.

Green Tax Rebate and Afforestation Initiatives

In an effort to promote afforestation, the SMC has decided to offer tax rebates to defaulters who can prove their contribution to increasing Siliguri’s green cover.

“We will offer tax rebates for green projects, and tax defaulters can also avail this opportunity,” the mayor said.

“We are planning to hold a meeting with all councillors, schools, colleges, NGOs, construction companies, builders, and concerned authorities, including the Forest Department and PWD, to chalk out a roadmap for tree plantation and protection,” Mr Deb stated.

He further mentioned that before any trees are cut down for development projects, at least 50 per cent of the existing trees will be replanted. “Even the PWD has incorporated tree replanting into its planning,” he concluded.