Devotees take a dip on Makar sankranti

Thousands of people took a holy dip in river Hooghly on the occasion of Makar Sankranti today.

People started gathering on the banks of Hooghly to take a dip early morning today. The pilgrims, including monks from different organisations situated in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Uttranchal, who visited Gangasagar also dipped themselves in the morning on their way back to their native town or city.

State agriculture minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay took the holy dip this morning along with his associates. Women blew conch shells in the morning and offered puja at local temples. Devotees also visited Dakshineshwar temple and took holy dip on the occasion.

On 14 January 1938, Swami Vijnanandaji, the then president of the Ramakrishna order inaugurated the Ramakrishna temple at Belur Math. Swami Shivanandaji, the second president of the order, laid the foundation stone on 13 March, 1929. The design of the Ramakrishna temple was conceptualised by Swamiji and Swami Vijnananda, himself a civil engineer, made the design of the temple. Martin Burn and Company carried out the construction.

Young people enjoyed kite flying in Howrah and Hooghly districts as it is intimately connected with Makar Sankranti.

Elaborate police arrangements were made at the ghats situated on the banks of the Hooghly. Police were deployed so that people could take their dip peacefully. Rescue boats and divers were kept ready. The police, through the public address system, requested the devotees to maintain peace while taking holy dip.