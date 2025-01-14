Makar Sankranti special: Bollywood’s iconic kite-flying moments

Makar Sankranti, the special festival that marks the harvest season, is synonymous with kite flying, bonfires, and delectable sweets.

This joyous occasion, celebrated across India, has also left its colorful imprint on Bollywood. Over the years, kites have become a symbol of freedom, festivity, and love in Indian cinema.

Let’s revisit some iconic moments where Bollywood stars embraced the spirit of kite flying on screen.

Salman Khan:

Salman Khan brought the charm of kite flying to life in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’. The vibrant sequence, set against a traditional festive backdrop, captured the playful chemistry between Salman and Aishwarya Rai.

Later, in ‘Sultan’, Salman once again showcased his kite-flying prowess.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan’s love for kites was evident in ‘1947 Earth’, where he shared a poignant moment with Nandita Das during a kite-flying scene.

The actor’s connection to the tradition resurfaced during the making of ‘Dangal’, where kite flying became a part of the celebratory mood behind the scenes.

Shah Rukh Khan

In ‘Raees’, Shah Rukh Khan delivered a memorable kite-flying moment with the song ‘Udi Udi Jaye’. The sequence beautifully encapsulated the essence of Makar Sankranti, with vibrant skies symbolizing unity and celebration.

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan brought a touch of romance to kite flying in ‘Jhoom Barabar Jhoom’. The song ‘Bol Na Halke Halke’ featured him alongside Preity Zinta, their chemistry shining amidst the fluttering kites.

The serene visuals and soothing melody made the scene unforgettable.

Pulkit Samrat

Pulkit Samrat’s character in ‘Fukrey’ embraced the carefree joy of kite flying in the song ‘Ambarsariya’. The scene, set against a serene backdrop, captured the innocence of youthful romance, with colorful kites adding to the mood of nostalgia and simplicity.

This Makar Sankranti, as colorful kites dance in the sky, Bollywood’s iconic kite-flying moments remind us of the simple joys of life.