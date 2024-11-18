Ten-day Durgapur Utsav to be held from 6 Dec

The Durgapur Chamber of Commerce and Industries will organise the second Durgapur Utsav from 6 December. This year’s Durgapur Utsav will begin on 6 December and end on 16 December. The first Durgapur Utsav was successfully organized last year. State Panchayat Minister Pradip Majumdar, Chairman of Asansol Durgapur Development Authority (ADDA) Kabi Dutta, Chairman of South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) Subhas Mondal, and others were present at the press meet for the upcoming 10-day Durgapur Utsav today.

Kabi Dutta, ADDA Chairman, said that efforts are underway to bring famous Bollywood and Tollywood singers. “We have two Saturdays and two Sundays during the Durgapur Utsav this year. The biggest attractions will take place on those four days,” he added. He further added that the theme of this year’s Durgapur Utsav is ‘Destination Durgapur’. State Panchayat Minister Pradip Majumdar said that West Burdwan District Zilla Parishad will actively participate in this year’s Durgapur Utsav.

Subhas Mondal, Chairman of SBSTC, said that special bus services will be provided during the ten-day festival period. The Chairman of this year’s Durgapur Utsav is Narendra Nath Chakraborty, MLA of Pandaveswar and West Burdwan District President of Trinamul Congress. Panchayat Minister Pradip Majumdar is the mentor of the ten-day festival. Besides cultural programmes, there will be stalls of various PSUs, corporates, shops, and handicrafts at the Durgapur Utsav.

