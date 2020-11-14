Tension prevailed at Nayabazar Hatkhola area in Gangarampur block in South Dinajpur after a teenager, Tinku Barman, was shot dead from point blank range last night.

While it was not immediately clear as to who fired the shot, police have recovered the boy’s body from near his residence and sent it for postmortem.

Tinku’s father Paresh Barman said his son was shot dead on the club premises next to his house. “Local people gathered outside after hearing the sound of gunfire. The teenager had died on the spot,” a source said.

Police from the Gangarampur police station reached the spot after being informed by the local people. According to the police, the shots were fired from point blank range, targeting the teenager.

“He was shot in the chest. Not only the police, but the local people and his relatives are also confused about the incident. Police have started investigations and are trying to track down the miscreants,” a police source said.

It may be mentioned here that in a shocking incident, five members of one family in Tapan block in the district were recently found dead in their house.

Police have so far failed to make any arrest in the case, it is learnt.

“He has a good friend circle. On Thursday evening, his friends had called him and he was with them in the club, making preparations for Kali Puja. Suddenly one of his friends informed us about the incident. We want proper investigations and punishment for the criminals,” the father, Mr Barman, said.

The Sub-divisional police officer of Gangarampur, Dipkumar Das, said, “Police have started investigations and proper steps will be taken.”