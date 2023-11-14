Police plans for peaceful Jagadhatri Puja in Krishnagar

In a proactive move to maintain law and order during the upcoming Kali Puja and Jagadhatri Puja festivities, the Krishnagar Police conducted a sweeping late-night raid, resulting in the arrest of 72 individuals, found intoxicated and loitering in various areas.

The crackdown also saw the confiscation of 21 motorcycles from different locations. A dedicated police team, led by deputy superintendent of police (DSP) launched a raid on a local shop near Krishnagar bus stand, uncovering a substantial quantity of foreign liquors being illegally stocked during the pujas. The shop owner was arrested for violating liquor storage regulations.

Krishnagar, known for its grand celebrations during Kali Puja and Jagadhatri Puja, has witnessed various incidents, including unfortunate instances of violence and murder in past years. In response to these challenges, the district police officials are taking special measures to ensure the safety and security of residents and visitors.

With the impending immersion of Jagadhatri Puja attracting lakhs of people, the police are particularly focused on maintaining law and order and managing the traffic system effectively. Reflecting on past incidents, the authorities have devised comprehensive plans to ensure a crime-free atmosphere during the pujas.

In a strategic move to preempt any potential disturbances, the police have initiated preventive arrests, detaining individuals known for past lawbreaking activities and hooliganism. This preemptive measure aims to thwart any attempts to disrupt the peaceful celebration of the pujas.