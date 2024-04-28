Thousands offer prayers to Shakuntala Kali

Thousands of devotees assembled to offer prayers to Goddess Shakuntala Kali at Konnagar, today.

Konnagar is today observing 135th Shakuntala Kali Puja, which takes place in the Bengali month of Baishakh, on Amavasya (new moon day).

As per rituals, the Kali Puja starts after sunset and the immersion of the idol takes place before sunrise. Thousands of devotees carry water from the holy Ganges and pour it on the holy bedi (pedestal). Devotees seek blessings as well as offer prayers for their desires to be fulfilled.

As per a lore, a Brahmin priest of Chakraborty zamindar family, Devendranath Chakraborty, once while returning to his home after sunset was stopped by a divine female figure with an aura around her. The priest asked the goddess the reason for her appearance but without giving any answer, she gave out a loud laugh and then vanished. That very night, the goddess appeared in the dream of the priest. The priest related the entire incident to the locals and it was decided to start the puja of the goddess at the same spot where the Brahmin had his vision, in the form of a ghot (small earthen pitcher). As vultures (shakun) could be spotted at the spot, hence the name, Shakuntala Kali.