Teachers’ job scam: CBI arrests TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested Trinamul Congress MLA Jiban Krishna Saha in the West Bengal teachers’ recruitment scam case after 66 hours of marathon quizzing, sources in the agency confirmed. Saha is an MLA from the Baroan constituency.

He was arrested from his residence in Baroan in Murshidabad district. On Sunday evening in the course of the CBI raid a mobile phone of the TMC MLA was fished out from a pond next to the MLA’s house. The agency retrieved the phone after pumping out all the water from the pond.

On 14 April, CBI conducted searches at six locations including at the premises of Saha in an ongoing investigation of the alleged West Bengal teachers’ recruitment scam. The CBI teams conducted searches at the premises of Saha in Birbhum, Murshidabad and Kolkata.

During searches, several incriminating materials, including primary and upper teachers’ recruitment and documents containing the list of the candidates and amounts mentioned against them were recovered.

Meanwhile, the family members, including parents of the arrested MLA distanced themselves saying they had no relations whatsoever with him from the alleged act of their son and accused him of being aggressive, intimidatory and abusive to them.

His father even complained of threatening him with dire consequences. Saha is now the third TMC MLA after Partha Chatterjee and Manik Bhattacharya to be arrested by CBI in its probe into the matter