At a time when most people are staying home due to the outbreak of Covid -19 pandemic, the people of Junglemahal, the remotest area of the state, are all set to get the famous sweet dishes delivered to their doors.

Mr. Rahul Majumdar, district magistrate of Purulia, inaugurated the first such project in the state, named ‘Sweet on Wheels’ at Purulia town. Not only the famous sweet dishes of the state like rosogolla, rasamali, laddu, chomchom, gulab jamun etc. will be sold through a mobile sweet shop but also milk products like paneer, ghee etc.

“The local people will get the sweets delivered to their door-steps and the project will generate tremendous local employment as jobless youth will get the franchisee of the vehicles to sell the sweets. The project is set to be a game changer in the socio economic scenario of jungle mahal,”

Mr Majumdar added,“ The franchisee for the vans will be selected by Manbhum Cooperative Milk Producers Union Limited(MCMPU) which is under department of animal husbandry of the state government. For the next one year, the Cooperative Union will not collect any fees from the franchisees.”

The MCMPU has been successfully producing Manbhum brand ghee and has tied up successfully with e commerce giant Amazon India for retail. At present is has four stalls in Purulia town and the milk products are also available through mobile apps.

Mr. Nirmalya Ranjan Sarkar, managind director of MCMPU said that at the end of the day the cooperative society will also take back those unsold sweet items but the franchisee owners need to procure their own vehicles.