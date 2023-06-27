TN to increase milk procurement of Aavin

Tamil Nadu’s Milk and Dairy Development Minister Mano Thangaraj on Tuesday said that several steps are being taken to increase the procurement of milk to 45 lakh litres in two months time.

Talking to reporters at Erode, he said that due to many steps taken by the state government, the milk procurement of Aavin has increased from the monthly average of 27.80 lakh litres in April to the present 31.26 lakh litres.

He also said that as part of the increase in procurement, the quality of milk was ascertained on the spot, its price fixed, and the payment made to farmers made in seven days time.

Thangaraj said that various steps including the purchase of 2 lakh milch cows, distribution of loans to farmers and encouraging farmers to cultivate fodder are being taken.

He also said that the state Milk Department was focusing on increasing milk production which will lead to an increase in milk procurement.

The minister also said that the cost of Aavin milk was much lower when compared to private players and added that the state government cooperative was selling it at less than Rs 15 to Rs 18 per litre, compared to private milk producers.

He admitted that the demand of the farmers for an increase in procurement price was genuine and added that the matter would be taken up at the level of the Chief Minister.

In response to a question whether the entry of Amul was creating problems to Aavin, the minister said that the focus of the state government was to increase milk production and procurement and was not bothered by the entry of any player in the market.

He also added that the government and Aavin were prepared for anything and that adequate steps were taken to meet any challenge.