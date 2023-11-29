Suvendu suspended from Assembly

Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay suspended Leader of Opposition in Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari from the winter session for interrupting proceedings of the House. The Assembly witnessed noisy scenes as Mr Adhikari rushed to the well of the House. He alleged that Mr Bandyopadhyay, instead of calling the BJP MLAs who joined Trinamul Congress as Trinamul MLAs, continued to call them as BJP MLAs. Mr Adhikari demanded that the Speaker should clarify his position.

Pandemonium prevailed and BJP MLAs were seen to prevent Mr Adhikari from going near the well. Mr Bandyopadhyay said Mr Adhikari had misbehaved with him and said he would be suspended during the remaining days of the winter session of the Assembly.

He said such conduct from an MLA was uncalled for. The BJP MLAs staged a walkout to protest against the decision of the Speaker. They had staged walkouts when the Assembly session started this morning alleging that the entire Trinamul Congress was corrupt. They shouted slogans and left the hall. However, the MLAs returned to the hall after recess and took part in the discussion on the Constitution Day programme.

Meanwhile, Trinamul Congress MLAs will wear black badges tomorrow to protest against the visit of Union home minister Amit Shah to the city without clearing of the dues of the job card holders who took park in 100 days’ work under the Mahatma Gandhi national Rural Employment Guarantee Act ( MGNREGA) scheme.