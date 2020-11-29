Even after his resignation from the West Bengal cabinet, rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Suvendu Adhikari’s security to remain the same, informed East Midnapore police.

Adhikari on Friday tendered his resignation as the Minister in Charge of Transport, Irrigation and Water resource in Govt. of West Bengal. Following that, he wanted to let all the police officials in his security team go.

However, the East Midnapore district police has clarified being an influential person, Adhikari’s security will continue to be provided by them. At his rally on Sunday, the Nandigram MLA will be escorted by the state police.

Bengali daily Anandabazar Patrika quoted East Midnapore police super as saying, “There will be status quo in terms of Suvendu’s security. It means that his security is still the same as it was earlier.”

Meanwhile, a report by Bengali portal The Wall reported that one of Adhikari’s claose aides said that he gave up his ministerial position after party colleague Kalyan Banerjee had “challenged him to leave the red light car and government post” before saying anything.

“Now he will speak without any post. He will speak from political or apolitical stages as a normal MLA.”

Adhikari’s decision to step down as a minister and the HRBC chairman comes after TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee called out the “opportunists” at her own party and warned them that she was in the know-how of everything from a rally in Bankura on Wednesday.

“You may see a few who are Trinamool workers but are in contact with others as well. Don’t think that Didi doesn’t know.

“We believe that they are opportunists. There’s a group of these opportunists. They are very small in number. Keep a vigil on who is going where in the dark of the night. Who’s speaking to whom over the phone. Watch who’s leaving in a car without any reason,” the West Bengal Chief Minister said.