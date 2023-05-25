Success stories from toppers of HS Exam

According to the council’s announcements at a press conference today, the topper from West Bengal is Suvranshu Sardar from Narendrapur Ramakrishna Mission School. He scored a total of 496 out of 500. He wants to study Economics in college and aspires to be successful in his chosen career.

Asking about his preparation techniques, Sardar said, “Out of the six subjects, I dedicated 4 hours a day to every subject. A daily exam preparation schedule that is followed is helpful in getting good results.”

The academically-gifted student is an avid reader. His favourite authors are Rabindranath Tagore, Satyajit Ray, Edgar Allan Poe, and Ray Bradbury. Abu Sama from Ramkrishnapur Pramode Dasgupta Memorial High School and Anushuya Saha from Balurghat Lalit Mohan Adarsha Uchcha Vidyalaya secured the 2nd and 3rd rank respectively in the examination. Sama said, “I used to study for 8-10 hours per day, and anytime extra time, I would study longer. I performed all of the work at home and did not attend any classes.

I want to thank my parents and all of my teachers for guiding me over the years and helping me achieve these results today. Future plans for me include taking the UPSC exam and becoming an IPS officer.” Throwing light on her everyday routine, Anushuya added, “Every morning, I used to rise at 4:30, and I made sure to spend 6 to 7 hours a day studying.

There were times when I even studied until 12 in the morning, and today’s results are the product of all that effort. I want to completely acknowledge my parents and teachers for this success.”