Kalyani University unveils fourth volume of Aparajit Satyajit series on Ray

In commemoration of revered filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s death anniversary on 23 April, Kalyani University presented the latest addition to its acclaimed “Aparajit Satyajit” series. The fourth volume of this series was unveiled today.

Vice-chancellor of Kalyani University Dr Amlendu Bhuiyan lighted the ceremonial lamp.

Veteran actress Madhavi Mukhopadhyay contributed her thoughts in the preface of the book. Mukhopadhyay expressed gratitude towards Kalyani University for its continuous efforts in exploring the legacy of Satyajit Ray. However, she emphasized the need for further exploration, urging the continuation of the series with a fifth volume.

Responding to Mukhopadhyay’s call, vice-chancellor Dr Bhuiyan affirmed that work on the fifth volume was already underway.

The latest installment of the series promises to be a treasure trove for enthusiasts and scholars alike, delving into lesser-known facets of Satyajit Ray’s life, including his literature, memoirs, philosophical insights, and travels abroad. Notably, each volume of the series contains original content, avoiding the reprinting of previously published material.

Highlighting the international impact of Satyajit Ray’s work, researcher Shruti Dey from the United States revealed how Ray’s science fiction had inspired real-world research at their university. Additionally, tributes poured in from across the globe, with Irina Prakonova, a professor at Moscow State University of international relations, describing Ray as her guru, and French writer Philippe Bonois expressing gratitude for the inspiration Ray provided.

The meticulous editing of all four volumes was overseen by Professor Sukhen Biswas, who also serves as the director of the university’s journalism certificate course.