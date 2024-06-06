IEM and UEM Group (Institute of Engineering & Management and University of Engineering & Management) have initiated a study abroad programme for Indian students in Australia. Students from India have gone to Sydney, Australia to study in Australian universities for two weeks between the last week of May and the first week of June, 2024 – a programme led by IEM and UEM Group. This is being followed up for student exchange programmes between Indian and Australian universities, in collaboration with governments of both the nations.

In future, the education system of India will be at par with top universities there, and students across the world will come to India for higher studies, said Prof Dr Satyajit Chakrabarti, director of IEM and UEM Group. Prof Dr Biswajoy Chatterjee, vice-chancellor, UEM Jaipur was a part of this Study Abroad Programme and he talked about the enormous enthusiasm shown by the Australian professors while teaching the Indian students. He said that Australian professors expressed their awe about the tremendous capability and efficiency of the Indian students and professors.

