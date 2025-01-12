Students take part in technical competitive events

The leading national level technical bonanza of the country – ConnecTech, which sees the highest number of participations in technical contests all across India, organised by the University of Engineering & Management (UEM), Kolkata | Jaipur, was held in UEM Kolkata campus on Saturday. The competition invited various school students across the state to participate in the different technical competitive events and they won various prizes (financial awards and trophies) along with winning the champions & runner-up trophies for the schools with the best performances. The programme was inaugurated by vice-chancellor Prof Dr Sajal Dasgupta, UEM Kolkata as the chief guest. Pro vice-chancellor Prof Dr Satyajit Chakrabarti, UEM, Kolkata, Jaipur, dean Prof Dr Rajiv Ganguly, UEM Kolkata, dean research Prof Dr Abir Chatterjee, UEM Kolkata and many delegates from the industry were also present.

The Competition witnessed a participation of 650+ school students from leading schools of West Bengal.

Advertisement

Advertisement