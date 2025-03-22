IEM-UEM group collaborates with Capgemini

The Institute of Engineering and Management – School of University of Engineering and Management Kolkata has announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Capgemini. This collaboration aims to strengthen industry-academic collaboration and enhance career opportunities for students.

The formal signing ceremony, held at IEM, New Town Campus, was graced by Prof Banani Chakrabarti, president, IEM-UEM Group, Prof (Dr) Satyajit Chakrabarti, director, IEM-UEM Group, Gopa Goswami, director, career development cell, IEM-UEM Group, Prof (Dr) Sajal Dasgupta, vice-chancellor, IEM-UEM Group, Prof (Dr) Sukalyan Goswami, registrar, IEM-UEM Group, Debjani Roy, dy. director, career development cell, IEM-UEM Group, Avik Chatterjee, executive vice-president India, Capgemini, Manish Mehta, executive vice-president, financial services-India, Capgemini and other Capgemini officials.

The MoU reflects a commitment to strengthening industry-academic collaboration, with the goal of enhancing students’ skills through innovative learning experiences and professional exposure. It aims to strengthen industry-academic collaboration by promoting knowledge sharing and research initiatives; enhance student employability through skill development programmes, mentorship, and internship opportunities; create a platform for students to gain insights into real-world business challenges and solutions.

Expressing enthusiasm for the partnership, Prof (Dr) Satyajit Chakrabarti, added: “We are delighted to collaborate with Capgemini to provide our students with industry exposure and professional guidance. This MoU marks the beginning of a promising journey that will open new avenues for learning and career growth.”

Speaking about the collaboration, Avik Chatterjee of Capgemini, stated: “At Capgemini, we are committed to nurturing young talent and providing them with the essential skills to succeed in an ever-evolving digital landscape. This partnership with IEM will bridge the gap between industry and academia, foster innovation, and better prepare students for the future workforce.”