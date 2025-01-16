Logo

# Bengal

Students excel at school exhibition

St. Joseph and Mary’s School, New Alipore, organised a vivacious exhibition, EL DORADO recently under the leadership of the principal, Dr Bhakta Sunder Sharma.

SNS | Kolkata | January 16, 2025 8:16 am

[Representational Photo : iStock]

The exhibition showcased the proficiency and expertise of children and students of the institution for subjects, English, Bengali, Hindi, mathematics, science, social science (history, geography), environmental science, commerce, economics, psychology, sociology, home science, art, computer, music and sports.

Students from Class I-XII displayed models, craftwork, enactment skills etc. under the guidance of teachers and mentors of the institution. There were food stalls, games corner for children’s entertainment. The exhibition was inaugurated by the principal of the school.

