Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam to create history by capturing power in 2026 assembly polls: Vijay

Reiterating his opposition to the three-language formula and asserting that Tamil Nadu is a land of self-respect, actor-turned neta Vijay on Wednesday vowed to create history by capturing power in the 2026 assembly elections like 1967 and 1977 when the state witnessed regime change by new entrants.

“We are an emerging primary political force in Tamil Nadu politics with the firm commitment to create history in the upcoming 2026 assembly elections like 1967 and 1977 assembly elections of our state,” the actor said addressing the first anniversary celebration of the fledgling Tamilaga Vettri

Kazhagam (TVK), which he had launched with the motto of dislodging the DMK from office.

Advertisement

The celebration was held at Poonjeri, near Mamallapuram on the East Coast Road.

Advertisement

He was referring to Dravidian icon ‘Anna’ (CN Annadurai) under whose leadership the DMK dethroned the Congress in 1967 and AIADMK founder and matinee icon MGR (MG Ramachandran) who defeated the DMK in 1977.

“Then, those who were with Anna and MGR were youth and common people with ordinary backgrounds. The TVK too is facing criticism that our district-level party functionaries are ordinary people. Should they not be empowered? It is the ordinary people who have achieved much. Our party is not for landlords, but for the ordinary citizens,” he made it clear and had a dig at the present political system saying, “Earlier, the landlords were occupying the seat of power. Now, those who are in power become landlords! And, our priority is to remove the landlords from politics.”

Opposing the three-language policy tooth and nail, Vijay, however, blamed both the DMK and the BJP for enacting a drama with mutual understanding to hoodwink the people.

“What bro… it is very wrong bro. The campaign of both the parties on social media with hashtags appears like a quarrel between UKG and LKG kids. It is the fight between DMK payasam (gheer) and BJP fascism,” the TVK president said but asserted that the Union Government is bound to provide the funds for education as it is a right.

“Our land is a land of self-respect. We respect all languages. Those who want to learn can learn any language in any school anywhere individually. But, violating federal principle and against state autonomy, if a language is imposed to undermine a state’s language policy and education policy with an ulterior political motive how is it bro?

Describing poll strategist and Jan Suraj Party president Prashant Kishor as his brother and comrade in arms, who was a special invitee, Vijay assured “Without compromising our party’s ideological principles at any cost, I am here to collaborate and work with you towards upholding the secular and democratic ideals in TN and beyond.”

Earlier, in his address, Kishor said, “I truly feel Vijay is not just a political leader, in him I witness a new hope for Tamil Nadu and TVK is for a new political order in the state. It is time for change, rooted in dignity, equality and opportunity for everyone. TVK with PK has a better chance to win.”

Stating that political corruption in Tamil Nadu is the highest and unprecedented in the country, he reasoned that it gets perpetuated with dynastic politics.

Explaining it through a cricketing analogy, he said, “If the wards of Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev alone were allowed to play cricket, we would have been deprived of Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kholi,” and quipped Dhoni is the most popular Bihari, and if I help TVK win the 2026 assembly election, I will become more popular than him.”

Displaying the TVK’s commitment to uphold the primacy of Tamil language, Vijay honoured the martyrs who laid down their lives in the anti-Hindi agitations of 1930 and 60s by paying floral tributes to their portraits.

He also put his signature to launch a signature campaign against the three-language policy with the caption ‘GetOut’.