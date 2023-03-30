String of rallies brings city traffic to standstill

Life in the city came to a standstill, thanks to a spate of political rallies that flooded the streets of Kolkata on a busy working day.

While the common citizens preferred to stay indoors unwillingly, city streets were jammed with supporters of different political parties.

Those, who started early in the day managed to reach their workplaces at 9 am.

Others faced a harrowing time while commuting during the later parts of the day. With every progressing hour, major roads towards the heart of the city were chocka-block with flag bearers of different parties. From Howrah Bridge to AJC Bose Road, Moulali Crossing, Esplanade, CR Avenue, Girish Park and Shyambazar, it was a nightmare for commuters depending on the public transport to travel during the day time.

Nasima Khatun, who had an appointment with doctor had to get it rescheduled to Friday while Sritama Roy of Dum Dum postponed the visit to her ailing mother in Behala following the traffic snarls that took the city’s traffic to a standstill. The worst sufferers were the officegoers who faced extreme difficulties while returning home.

According to the representatives of various private bus unions, only 60 per cent of the buses plied on the city roads today. From the remaining 30 per cent, some were hired for the rallies while others were not rolled out by the operators due to the anticipated traffic snarls. The buses that hit the roads, moved at snail’s pace following the traffic logjam.