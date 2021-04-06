Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s appeal for the Muslim population to not divide their vote means that ‘Muslim vote bank’ that she considered her ‘strength is slipping away’.

PM Modi, who was campaigning in North Bengal’s Cooch Behar, said that he would return people’s love ‘with interest in the form of development.’

Addressing an election rally he said, “Recently, Didi said that every Muslim must get together and not allow their votes to be divided. Didi, it means you know that the Muslim vote bank, that you considered your strength, is also slipping away from you.”

He said that Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee’s ‘behaviour, speech’ showed that they have lost the election.

He said, “Didi, your anger, your resentment, your behaviour, your speech, a child can also tell that Didi you have lost the election.”

PM Modi targeted TMC leader over the accusations on the Election Commission. He said that had the BJP said that Hindus had to unite and vote for BJP they would have got notices.

He said, “By the way, you are abusing the Election Commission, but we would have said that if all Hindus were united, vote for BJP, then we would have got 8-10 notices of Election Commission. The editorials of the whole country would have turned against us.”

“The Election Commission which made you the Chief Minister twice by conducting elections, today you started having problems with that Election Commission itself. It shows that you have lost the election,” he further added.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has been attacking AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi whom she referred to as BJP’s ‘Team’ and Indian Secular Front leader Abbas Siddiqui, which is a part of the CPM-Congress alliance.

She had said, “A traitor has emerged from Furfura Sharif who has taken money from the BJP. You must remember that you can’t win in Bengal through treachery.”

PM Modi alleged that Mamata had hurt Bengalis’ self-esteem by alleging people come to his rallies for money.

He said, “Didi, people say you play a lot of football. You’ve already scored an own goal in football of politics!”