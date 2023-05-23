State schemes serve as dream propellers: WBBSE president

One interesting fact, which was noticed during the declaration of Madhyamik Pariksha 2023 results on Friday, was that the West Bengal Board of Secondary Examinations outnumbered the boys. Also there is a significant rise in the number of female candidates, which is about 22 per cent.

There is a significant rise in the number of female candidates 3,76,068 in comparison to male candidates 3,06,253. West Bengal Board of Secondary Examinations president Ramanuj Ganguly had on Friday credited the rise in numbers to many state government schemes for students.

Explaining it he said, “This has to be seen on two levels, one is individual and the other from a social-structural level. There is a lopsided understanding, based on which parents send their sons to central boards and girls to government or state-aided schools.

For them, daughters are to be protected and hence, sent to nearby schools. In cases where the family has limited resources, they choose to prioritise boys’ education. Girls can study at state schools as expenses are less.” Mr Ganguly feels the state schemes are enabler schemes, because “they help in achieving certain things and go whole hog”.

He explained further: “The state govt is giving various recognitions. The success of these schemes lies in the fact that they are enabling people to achieve higher goals.

There may be differential attainment though, depending on the aspiration levels,” he said. The fact that they are achieving something is a positive response. He added, “There are social dividends.

There is a positive correlation between individual aspirations and the government taking steps. There is a proactive space created by the state,” said the WBBSE president, who has been smartening things at the board ever since he joined last year.

Some of the major contributions at the board by the professor of sociology are introduction of CCTV at exam venues, app-based exam monitoring system and complete grading system for students.