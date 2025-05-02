District students shine in Madhyamik examination

Class X students from the districts have done well in the Madhyamik Pariksha and their names have figured in the state merit list.

Three students, Sinchan Nandi, a student of Gourhati Haradas Institution, a resident of Gourhati, Arambagh secured 691 marks, to hold the 5th rank in the state merit list. Choudhury MD Asif, a student of Kamarpukur Ramakrishna Mission Multipurpose School also secured 691 and came joint 5th in the state merit list. Diptajit Ghosh, a student of Itachuna Sri Narayan Institution also secured 691 grand total to be 5th in the state merit list. All the 5th ranking students have thanked their school teachers, tuition teachers and their parents for extending every possible help in their studies. However, they said that they remained so engaged in private coaching classes that they could not find any time for sports and games and their hobbies.

Ayan Nag, a student of Kamarpukur Ramakrishna mission Multipurpose School secured a grand total of 687 to achieve the 9th rank. Ayan wants to go ahead with engineering studies.

Tanaaz Sultana, a student of Jangipara Balika Vidyalaya too secured 687 marks to hold the 9th rank in the state merit list.

Ayantika Samanta, a student of Chiladangi Rabindra Vidyabithi, in Pursura, secured 686 to rank 10th. She wants to go-ahead with medical science.