Madhyamik exam: Good show by students of RKM school for SC, ST

Most of the students, who had appeared in Madhyamik Pariksha from Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira Eklavya Model Residential School, Jhargram, scored first division.

There was not a single unsuccessful student. This school is meant for only SC and ST students and majority of them are first-generation learners.

Twenty one boys had appeared for the Madhyamik examination this year. Of the students, 12 had passed in first division (Grade A), eight secured second division (Grade B+) while one student got star marks. Dhannanjay Kisku got 84.43% marks.

Advertisement

Twenty six girls sat for the examination. Of them, 14 got first division and 11 got second division. Gurubari Murmu secured 72.43 % marks.

Most of the students are first-generation learners and come from economically challenged families. Following the request of chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Ramakrishna Mission took over the school. The students are given the best education. There is a science lab, computer lab and language lab.

Narendrapur Ramakrishna Mission School did well in Madhyamik with five students getting rank (from 1 to 10). Two students from RKM school Kamarpukur and Baranagar have got berths in the merit list.