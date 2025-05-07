WBBSE announces Madhyamik exam schedule for 2026

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has announced the dates for next year’s Madhyamik Pariksha (2026) on Tuesday.

The dates for various subjects were announced through a notification for Madhyamik Pariksha (Secondary Examination), 2026.

Advertisement

AS per the WBBSE, the examination will be held in only one paper on each day from 10.45 a.m. to 2 p.m. (first 15 minutes for reading the question papers only). The dates & corresponding subjects are:

Advertisement

First languages will be on 2 February; Second languages on 3 February; history on 6 February; geography on 7 February; mathematics on 9 February; physical science on 10 February; life science on 11 February; optional elective subjects on 12 February.

Dates for physical education and social service and work education papers will be announced later, said the notification.

First Languages include Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Modern Tibetan, Nepali, Odia, Gurumukhi (Punjabi), Telugu, Tamil, Urdu and Santali. Second languages include 1) English, if any language other than English is offered as a first language. 2) Bengali or Nepali, if English is the first language.

It also quoted that (a) Examination in sewing and needle work will be of four hours fifteen minutes duration.

(b) Examination in music vocal & music instrumental will be of two hours fifteen minutes duration for Theoretical Portion. The venue, date and hour of the practical examination in these subjects (which will be held at Kolkata only) will be announced later.

(c) Examination on computer application will be of two hours forty five minutes duration on theoretical Examination. Practical examination on this subject will be taken by individual schools.

(d) Examination on vocational subjects will be of one hour forty five minutes duration on theoretical Examination. Practical examination on these subjects will be taken by the sector skill council or individual schools.

It mentioned that the Board reserves the right to change the above scheduled date/time in case of need, with due intimation to all concerned.