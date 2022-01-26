State govt’s flagship outreach programmes to re-start next month

The state government’s flagship outreach programmes ~ Duare Sarkar and Paray Samadhan ~ which were postponed due to the pandemic situation, will now be organised from next month.

The month-long Duare Sarkar programme would be held from 15 February to 15 March while the Paray Samadhan from 1 February to 15 March. Under the Duare Sarkar programme, camps would be held for receiving applications in two rounds from 15 to 21 February and 1 to 7 March. Following which, applications would be enquired and subsequently services would be delivered from 8 to 15 March.

This apart, the applications would be received under the Paray Samadhan programme from 1 to 15 February, after which (from 16 to 28 March) projects would be prepared and those would be implemented from 1 to 15 March. The Duare Sarkar project has recently bagged the “Award of Excellence” under the Project Category of Computer Society of India’s e-Governance Awards.

The programme was launched on 1 December 2020 and is an initiative for delivery of some specific schemes at the doorsteps of the people through camps organised at the gram panchayat and municipal ward levels. Benefits of a host of schemes including Lakshmir Bhandar, Student Credit Card, Krishak Bandhu (New), “Bina Muley Samajik Surakshya”, “correction in minor errors in land records”, “Bank (opening of new accounts), Swasthya Sathi, Kanyashree, Rupashree, Khadya Sathi, Shikhashree, Caste Certificate, Tapasili Bandhu, Manabik, Jai Johar and Mutations in Agricultural Land are distributed through these camps. Over 1.04 lakh camps for the programme have been organised in different districts of the state till now