Arambagh MP help needy fill forms at Duare Sarkar camps

The first phase of 9th Duare Sarkar started at Parul Ramakrishnan Saradha Uccha Vidyalaya for the residents of ward 1 and 2 on Friday. The Duare Sarkar camps start at 10 a.m. and will run till 4 p.m. The Duare Sarkar camps will be there till 1 February.

During the morning, Arambagh MP Mitali Bag was present at the camp reaching out to people personally, motivating them to avail the benefits of government schemes. She was seen filling up application forms for the aged, physically challenged and the illiterate and submitting them on the respective tables.

MP Mitali Bag said, “Duare Sarkar beneficiary schemes should reach everyone and none should be deprived. The common people have kept faith in me and I must be at their side to help them. A total of 37 beneficiary schemes are available for people of all ages and professions, students, housewives, farmers, the aged and widows.

The central government has always deprived the people of Bengal but the ruling TMC government is for the people, for the fast progress and development of the state.

People at the Duare Sarkar camps hailed the initiative taken by the Arambagh MP to help them personally in motivating, filling and submitting the application forms.