Coronavirus numbers spiralled higher in Bengal on Sunday, with the state reporting 2,739 fresh cases and 49 deaths. The major contribution to the total caseload and deaths was by Kolkata which recorded 709 fresh cases and 20 deaths, which were both the highest that have been registered in the city till now.

A total of 75,516 people were detected Covid positive till now and the total death toll is 1,678 while currently there are 21,108 active cases.

Apart from Kolkata, maximum number of cases were recorded from the most-affected districts namely North 24-Parnanas that recorded 586 fresh cases, Howrah with 245 cases and South 24-Parganas with 147 cases.

North Bengal today recorded several fresh cases with Darjeeling recording 150 cases, Coochbehar 144 cases and South Dinajpur 102 cases. Of the 49 deaths that were recorded in the last 24 hours, 14 deaths were recorded in North 24 Parganas, seven in Howrah, two each in South 24 Paraganas, West Burdwan and Malda, one each in Darjeeling and West Midnapore.

Altogether 2,213 patients were discharged today with a total of 52,730 patients being cured till now. The discharge rate stood at 69.83 per cent.

An occupancy rate of 37.88 per cent was registered in the Covid beds today. Currently, 1,565 asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients are accommodated in the 106 safe homes.

Meanwhile, chief minister Mamata Banerjee today wished speedy recovery to Union home minister Amit Shah, who tested Covid positive. “Heard about the Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji being tested positive for #COVID-19. Wishing him a speedy recovery. My prayers are with him and his family!” she tweeted.