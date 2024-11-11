Stage set for by-elections in six Assembly constituencies

The stage is ready for by-elections in six Assembly constituencies in the state, scheduled to take place on 13 November. The by-elections in these Assembly seats became necessary after the MLAs from these constituencies contested in the Lok Sabha election and got elected. Central forces are conducting route march in the respective areas. The campaign for the byelections will come to an end on Monday.

The by-elections will be held in Sitai and Madarihat in north Bengal and Taldangra, Midnapore, Haroa and Naihati in south Bengal. Haji Nurul Islam who had become an MLA from Haroa in the 2021 Assembly elections resigned and contested in the Lok Sabha election from Basirhat seat. He was elected but died recently. The by-election for Basirhat Parliamentary seat will be announced later by the Election Commission. While the BJP had won from Madarihat in the 2021 Assembly elections, all the five other seats had been won by the Trinamul Congress. The organisational weaknesses of the Left Front and BJP have once again been exposed during the byelection campaign. The Left Front has fielded Forward Bloc and RSP candidates in Sitai and Madarihat constituencies.

Both the parties have lost their support base over the years. The quadrangular fight between Congress, Left Front Trinamul Congress and BJP in Sitai will benefit Trinamul Congress. In Naihati , the Left Front has made a poll aliance with CPIML (Liberation). This has caused tremendous resentment within the CPI(M) and the CPIML (Liberation) has suggested that Left Front”s name should be changed, which has not gone down well with the Left Front partners. In Midnapore, the Left Front has fielded a CPI candidate. The CPIM has fielded its candidate in Taldangra. It is alleged that the party has decided to transfer its votes to the BJP to ensure defeat of Trinamul Congress candidate. Trinamul Congress has carried out campaigns in favour of its candidates in all the seats.

Though the party’s national general secretary Mr Abhishek Banerjee could not take part in the campaigns for the by-election as he was abroad for medical treatment, senior party leaders camped in the areas and took part in the rallies. Dr Manas Bhuniya took part in the rallies with the party’s nominee in Midnapore. Mr Partha Bhowmick took part in the campaigns for the party”s candidate in Naihati. The BJP”s organisational weakness has also been exposed. Except in Madarihat, the party could not put up a campaign properly. Their political rallies failed to evoke response. The Trinamul Congress has alleged that the BJP leaders were directing the Central forces personnel to conduct route marches in different areas. While Trinamul is confident of retaining the seats, the BJP is uncertain about holding on to the Madarihat seat in north Bengal.