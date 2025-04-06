Rajasthan: ST Commission seeks action within a month on SDM slapping case report

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes has raised concerns over the alleged involvement of an on-duty SDM in “forcible polling” during the Assembly by-polls held on November 13, 2024, in Samaravta village of Deoli-Uniara constituency.

In its report submitted to the state government earlier this week, the Commission also questioned the police action following the infamous slapping incident at the polling booth.

The panel has directed the state government to submit an action taken report within a month.

The incident in question occurred during the by-poll in Samaravta village, Tonk district, where Independent candidate Naresh Meena slapped the area magistrate, SDM Amit Choudhary, accusing him of coercing villagers to vote.

Following the incident, Meena was arrested by the police. However, amid protests, villagers clashed with police and freed Meena from custody.

Later that night and the following morning, police used force, including teargas, to control the situation in Samaravta and nearby villages.

Reports also suggest attempted arson during the unrest. Meena was rearrested on the morning of November 14, 2024.

A panel constituted by the Commission later visited the affected areas to assess the situation.

Based on the committee’s findings, the Commission forwarded its report to the state government.

While the Commission condemned Meena’s act of slapping the on-duty SDM as “wrong and improper,” it also took serious note of his allegations that the officer was pressuring people to vote.

The report further questioned the police’s handling of the villagers and demanded a formal response along with the action taken report within a month.