Constitution facing consistent attacks under present govt: Chandrashekhar Azad

Azad Samaj Party chief and Lok Sabha member from Nagina Chandrashekhar Azad has alleged that the Constitution is consistently being attacked under the current government.

He claimed that attacking the Constitution is like doing injustice to 140 million people of the country.

Chandrashekhar also questioned the new Waqf law and alleged that the government is implementing it forcibly. He pointed out that the very society that could have benefited from this law is instead protesting against it. Despite this, the government remains intent on pushing it through by suppressing their voices.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Chandrashekhar Azad questioned the election process and said that elections should be held in the country through ballot paper, not through EVMs. He alleged that the government is deliberately cheating the people through EVMs.

The MP claimed that a conspiracy is being hatched to end the existence of Bahujan society. “They are neither getting employment nor are their constitutional rights being protected,” he remarked.

He said that the government is working to suppress the Bahujan society in a planned manner. In such a situation, programmes will be organised in 18 divisions across the state to make the Bahujan society aware of the denial of their rights, and workers and intellectuals will be guided on how to deal with the current scenario.

Accusing the BJP government of trying to fool the public, the Azad Samaj Party President said that whenever there is talk of unemployment, inflation, and rising violence, the government brings out a Hindu-Muslim issue. This suppresses the real issues, and the government succeeds in hiding its failure.

“Journalists are being openly murdered in UP, farmers are committing suicide, but the government is only interested in garnering accolades,” he said. He alleged scams in recruitment processes and said that the government offers jobs merely for show, while corruption runs deep in the system.

Talking about a farmer who committed self-immolation in Saharanpur, Chandrasekhar said that such atrocities would not stop until he assumed power. He added that this injustice will end the day he has the authority to transfer, suspend, and dismiss those responsible.